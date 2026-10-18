Alberta separatists say they'll keep fighting after independence vote

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — One of Alberta’s leading separatists vowed Saturday to continue the independence movement even if voters reject a proposal Monday to begin the process of leaving Canada, declaring that supporters had already won by making separation a major political issue.

“Regardless of what happens on Monday, we’ve already won,” Keith Wilson, co-chair of the pro-independence group Let Alberta Decide, told supporters at a rally outside the Alberta legislature.

Monday’s vote is not a direct referendum on independence. Albertans will decide whether to remain a province or begin the legal process toward a future referendum on separation .

Wilson stopped short of conceding defeat but appeared to be preparing supporters for that possibility.

Wilson said the movement had convinced hundreds of thousands of Albertans that independence was legally possible and forced a broader debate over the province’s grievances against Ottawa.

The independence movement has drawn activists who opposed COVID-19 vaccine mandates and supported the 2022 trucker convoy that paralyzed downtown Ottawa for weeks and shut some border crossings. Wilson was a lead lawyer for the protest.

The pandemic supercharged a separatist movement long fueled by Western alienation — resentment of Ottawa over federal power and energy policies — drawing in activists angry over COVID-19 restrictions, some influenced by conspiracy theories.

Wilson also invited American UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland onto the stage. Strickland praised the Canadian trucker convoy as an inspiration to Americans for standing up for their rights and exercising their freedom to protest.

Wilson also rejected former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s suggestion that separatists should abandon their cause if they fail to win a majority Monday.

“That’s not happening,” Wilson said. “We are going to build on our successes, build on our relationships.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney has campaigned against separation, warning that even beginning the process would bring years of economic uncertainty as U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war and threats to make Canada the 51st state raise concerns about Canadian sovereignty.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith called the referendum despite opposing independence herself. She recently cited a poll showing just 22% support for separation.

Madison Holmes, a 23-year-old independence supporter from Calgary, said the pandemic and vaccine mandates drew her into politics and fueled her opposition to Carney and his predecessor, Justin Trudeau.

“COVID is what got me out of my shell. I was not political,” Holmes said.