TURIN, Italy (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz had his left thigh wrapped up. Tape on his right knee. Memories of the 4 ½ months he missed earlier this year due to a right wrist injury.

Still, the seven-time Grand Slam champion produced solid tennis when he needed it most.

Alcaraz dug himself out of a deficit to grind his way past U.S. Open runner-up Ben Shelton 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1) on Saturday and reach the championship match at the ATP Finals .

Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 13 matches despite injuring his left hamstring during a match against Daniil Medvedev during the group phase.

In Sunday’s final, Alcaraz will face either top-ranked Alexander Zverev or Medvedev, who were playing later in the other semifinal.

Alcaraz improved to 5-1 in his career against Shelton, with the lone loss being their memorable five-setter at the U.S. Open this year, which ended at 3:33 a.m.

Alcaraz is attempting to win the trophy at the Finals for the first time. He lost to Jannik Sinner in the championship match a year ago.

Sinner ended this season early due to a right knee injury.

Zverev-Medvedev history

Medvedev has a 14-8 edge in his career meetings with Zverev and their 23rd match will make it the most between active players — surpassing the 22 between Novak Djokovic and Marin Cilic.

Zverev beat Medvedev in their first ATP match in St. Petersburg, Russia, a decade ago.

This is their first meeting this year and their first encounter with Zverev ranked No. 1.

See AP’s full tennis coverage here