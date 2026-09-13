Alec Bohm hits tie-breaking, 2-run double in 7-run 8th as Phillies beat Braves 9-4 and avoid sweep

ATLANTA (AP) — Alec Bohm hit a tie-breaking, two-run double in a seven-run eighth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 9-4 on Sunday to avoid being swept in the key NL East series.

J.T. Realmuto drove in three runs on three hits, including a two-run homer.

Bohm's double to center field off Dylan Lee (6-1) drove in Trea Turner and Bryce Harper, who reached on his second double of the game. Bryson Stott and Realmuto had run-scoring singles and Kyle Schwarber's single off Victor Mederos drove in two more runs in the big inning.

Matt Olson hit a two-run homer off Tanner Banks, who was activated off the 60-day injured list before the game, in the ninth.

Despite avoiding the sweep, the Phillies lost ground to the first-place Braves in the series. After trailing by four games at the start of the series, the Phillies left Atlanta five games out of first place. The Braves won the opener 6-5 in 11 innings on Friday night before rolling to a 12-2 win on Saturday night.

Phillies right-hander Andrew Painter gave up one run six hits and four walks. He pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth. After walking Austin Riley and Ha-Seong Kim and giving up a single to Michael Harris II, Painter coaxed a popup from Ronald Acuña Jr. and ended the inning on Olson's grounder to first base.

Harris, who had three hits, led off the seventh with a single off left-hander José Alvarado (4-3) and moved to second on a wild pitch before scoring on Olson's single to left field for a 2-2 tie.

Up next

Phillies: Following an off day on Monday, LHP Cristopher Sánchez (17-5, 2.79 ERA) is scheduled to start in Tuesday night's opener of a series at Washington.

Braves: RHP Reynaldo López (4-4, 4.13) is scheduled to start on Monday night at the Chicago Cubs.

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