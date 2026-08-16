Alec Burleson and Jordan Walker both homer and drive in 4 runs as the Cardinals pound the Cubs 11-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Alec Burleson and Jordan Walker both homered and finished with three hits and four RBIs, and the St. Louis Cardinals pounded the Chicago Cubs 11-4 on Sunday for a second straight win at Wrigley Field.

Burleson has homered in consecutive games, boosting his total to 21 to tie his career high. Walker’s drive, his 24th, was just the second in 30 games for the All-Star right fielder and capped the Cardinals' six-run fourth inning.

Walker doubled twice and Burleson once to help St. Louis cruise to its fifth win in seven games.

Joshua Báez, who became the first player to hit three home runs in his first three at-bats in the major leagues on Saturday, went 0 for 5 with three strikeouts.

Pete Crow-Armstrong cracked his 28th home run, a two-run shot. Miguel Amaya added a solo drive in the ninth as Chicago lost for the third time in four.

Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson left the game after hurting himself when he swung and missed on the first pitch from Cardinals starter Hunter Dobbins in the third. The Cubs said the two-time Gold Glove winner had discomfort in his left side.

Dobbins (3-3) allowed two runs on two hits through five innings, striking out seven and walking four. Three relievers followed.

Cubs starter Edward Cabrera (5-5) struggled after coming off the injured list for his first start since June 23, when he suffered a left hamstring/adductor strain against the Mets in New York. To make room on the roster, the Cubs optioned right-hander Javier Assad to Triple-A Iowa.

Cabrera was rocked for seven runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked three — all in the fourth — and all scored in the Cardinals’ six-run rally.

Burleson launched a sinker deep into the right-field bleachers for a 2-0 St. Louis lead in the first. The Cardinals upped it to 3-0 in the second, then blew it open in the fourth.

Burleson had two-run single and Walker a two-run shot to center in the rally.

Up next

Cardinals: Play a doubleheader at Cincinnati on Monday and planned to announce starting pitchers later Sunday.

Cubs: LHP Shota Imanaga (8-9, 3.74 ERA) faces White Sox RHP Luis Castillo (4-9, 4.96) on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Wrigley.

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