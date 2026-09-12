Alejandro Kirk hits 2-run homer, Brett Bateman has a solo shot as Blue Jays beat Orioles 7-3

TORONTO (AP) — Alejandro Kirk hit a two-run home run, Brett Bateman added a solo shot and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-3 on Saturday afternoon.

Pete Alonso hit his 35th home run for Baltimore, a two-run blast off Paul Sewald in the seventh inning, but the Orioles lost for the eighth time in 11 September games.

Kirk had two hits and drove in three as the Blue Jays won for the second time in six games and ensured they would not lose ground in the AL wild card race. Toronto entered two games behind Cleveland for the final playoff spot.

Kirk and Bateman both connected off Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish (7-14) in the third.

Bateman’s first career home run came in the ninth inning of Friday’s 7-4 loss . Saturday’s was his second.

George Springer singled and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. struck out before Kirk homered to left. Eight of Kirk’s 10 homers have come since the All-Star break.

Guerrero scored the first run after an RBI double in the first and came around on Kirk’s single.

Spencer Miles opened for Toronto and struck out five in two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks.

Joe Mantiply worked a 1-2-3 third before Spencer Arrighetti (8-9) entered and allowed one unearned run in 2 2/3 innings. Arrighetti walked two and struck out a pair.

Mason Fluharty and Sewald each got two outs, Tyler Rogers worked the eighth and Louis Varland finished for Toronto.

Starting on his 30th birthday, Bradish gave up five runs and eight hits in three innings, his ninth consecutive winless outing. He’s 0-5 with a 5.83 ERA since winning at Boston on July 22.

Up next

Orioles LHP Trevor Rogers (10-9, 4.15) is scheduled to start for the Orioles on Sunday against RHP Dylan Cease (10-5, 2.40 ERA).

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