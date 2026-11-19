TURIN, Italy (AP) — With seven Grand Slam quarterfinals to his name and belief that he can still go further, Alex de Minaur reached a point earlier this year where his ambitions got in the way of his performance.

Now the player nicknamed “The Demon” is searching within to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

In town as the first alternate at the ATP Finals — the elite event for the year’s top eight players that he narrowly missed out on qualifying for this season — he’s had time to reflect on why, as he said, he “kind of went walkabout” during a six-month period.

For a player whose determination to run down every ball overcomes his stature of 6-foot-0 (1.83 meters) and 152 pounds (69 kilograms), veering off course is not what he's accustomed to.

De Minaur started 2026 strongly by reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals, where he lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz after dropping only one set in his opening four matches. He then backed up that performance by claiming his only title of the year in Rotterdam, Netherlands, with a victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime — who is the second alternate at Finals.

Struggles set in during the “Sunshine Swing” in Indian Wells and Miami and lasted through the clay season. After a brief revival during the grass season when he reached a career-high ranking of No. 5, a loss to 70th-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round of the U.S. Open marked another disappointment.

In between all those ups and downs, De Minaur married longtime girlfriend and WTA player Katie Boulter with a celebration in Tuscany.

“It’s the first time that I’ve felt the inconsistency,” De Minaur said. “I went through a six-month period where I kind of went walkabout. I wasn’t myself. I wasn’t playing the type of tennis that I know I could and I missed out on a lot of opportunities.”

After finishing in the top 10 of the rankings for consecutive seasons, De Minaur is set to end this year at No. 11.

“I’ve been spoiled in a way that I’ve be able to bring that level week in and week out and for the longest time I almost expected those wins,” the 27-year-old De Minaur added. “I’ve got to be a little bit nicer to myself and appreciative of winning any sort of match.”

After winning a total of just one match in Indian Wells and Miami, De Minaur acknowledged he was overly hard on himself after a loss to home player Valentin Vacherot in the Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals.

“I was still worried about the level I was playing and I wasn’t content with myself,” he said. “That carried on to the whole clay season and then it became a little bit of a snowball effect.”

Two wins over Zverev

De Minaur revived his season with a victory over Alexander Zverev at the Laver Cup and then made a run in Beijing, where he had to retire after losing the first set of the final to Novak Djokovic due to a groin issue.

He made another run in Vienna, where he beat a series of quality players (Tomas Machac, Learner Tien, Matteo Berrettini and Zverev again); before losing to Alcaraz again in the final.

But when it came down to securing the final points to qualify for Finals, De Minaur lost his opening match at the Paris Masters.

Still, he'll take those two recent wins over Zverev, who is now No. 1 , as a source of confidence for 2027.

“Just to show that I am capable of doing it,” De Minaur said. “What’s been part of my DNA for a long time has been the consistency in showing up every single week. Maybe at times I’ve struggled with some of the higher-ranked players and the top 1, 2, 3 in the world but I have shown that I am capable of getting those wins.”

Australian Open trend

Nothing is bigger for De Minaur than the Australian Open, his home Grand Slam, where he’s been trending upwards — albeit slowly — for years.

In his last seven appearances at Melbourne Park, De Minaur reached the third round twice; then the fourth round three times; then two quarterfinals.

For 2027, he's shifting his mindset from a season-long approach to peaking at the Grand Slams.

“That’s one of the key things I want to focus on and try to go deep at the Slams,” he said, “Really try to prioritize that a little bit more to make sure that all my energy goes towards those events.”

Keeping an eye on Alcaraz

For now, though, De Minaur is also keeping one eye on the physical status of Alcaraz, who had his left thigh strapped during his second match at the Finals.

If Alcaraz decides not to play against Flavio Cobolli on Friday, De Minaur is ready to step in.

“You’ve got to make sure,” he said, “that you’re ready to go.”

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