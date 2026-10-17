Alex McPherson kicks 34-yard field goal as time expires to lift Auburn over No. 1 Georgia 27-24

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Alex McPherson kicked a game-winning 34-yard field goal as time expired and Auburn, led by quarterback Byrum Brown's dominant running game, upset No. 1 Georgia 27-24 on Saturday.

It’s the second straight week the top team in the AP Top 25 lost to an unranked foe after then-No. 1 Texas fell to Oklahoma last Saturday.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton led a long game-tying touchdown drive in the fourth quarter but lost a fumble with 58 seconds remaining and the Bulldogs driving for a potential go-ahead field goal.

Stockton, who also threw two interceptions, fumbled on a run from the Auburn 46. Safety Sylvester Smith-Reed recovered for the Tigers at the Auburn 44. A roughing-the-passer penalty on Georgia's Gabe Harris Jr. helped set up McPherson's game-winning kick. Auburn players swarmed the field.

Brown ran for 115 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries and added a scoring pass.

Up Next

Auburn plays No. 22 Louisiana State, which b eat No. 16 Mississippi State 31-0 on Saturday, at Auburn next Saturday.

Georgia has an off week before playing Florida, which upset No. 7 Texas 27-24 on Saturday, on Oct. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

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