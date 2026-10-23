Allisha Gray plays through a hand injury as the Dream lead the WNBA Finals 2-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Allisha Gray's left hand isn't 100% yet, but the Atlanta Dream guard is doing all she can to help the franchise win its first championship.

Gray injured the hand in Game 1 of the Dream's semifinal series against the New York Liberty. After missing the final two games of that round, she returned for the WNBA Finals, which the Dream lead 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

She's averaging 15 points so far in the finals, but is shooting just under 29% from the field, including 22% from behind the 3-point line.

“The biggest thing for me is giving myself a lot of grace. I am literally playing with eight fingers,” said Gray, who wore a black velcro brace on her shooting hand while talking to reporters Friday. “It’s knowing I am not 100% ‘Lish,’ the one that can hit shots and things like that. But if I give myself grace, I know the other ways I can impact the game."

Gray is averaging 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists to go along with her points.

“I know that a 10% Lish is better than a 0% Lish.”

Gray briefly left Game 3 after Gabby Williams made contact with her injured hand. She did return a few minutes later and continued to play.

The 31-year-old Gray knows she will have all offseason to let the hand heal and it will be that much sweeter with a first WNBA title in hand.

See AP’s full WNBA coverage here