Allisha Gray plays through a hand injury as the Dream lead the WNBA Finals 2-1
An injured guard continues to compete in the WNBA Finals; the team currently leads the series two games to one
- 1 minuto de lectura'
ATLANTA (AP) — Allisha Gray's left hand isn't 100% yet, but the Atlanta Dream guard is doing all she can to help the franchise win its first championship.
Gray injured the hand in Game 1 of the Dream's semifinal series against the New York Liberty. After missing the final two games of that round, she returned for the WNBA Finals, which the Dream lead 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.
She's averaging 15 points so far in the finals, but is shooting just under 29% from the field, including 22% from behind the 3-point line.
“The biggest thing for me is giving myself a lot of grace. I am literally playing with eight fingers,” said Gray, who wore a black velcro brace on her shooting hand while talking to reporters Friday. “It’s knowing I am not 100% ‘Lish,’ the one that can hit shots and things like that. But if I give myself grace, I know the other ways I can impact the game."
Gray is averaging 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists to go along with her points.
“I know that a 10% Lish is better than a 0% Lish.”
Gray briefly left Game 3 after Gabby Williams made contact with her injured hand. She did return a few minutes later and continued to play.
The 31-year-old Gray knows she will have all offseason to let the hand heal and it will be that much sweeter with a first WNBA title in hand.
See AP’s full WNBA coverage here
- 1
- 2
Avanza un acuerdo entre el Reino Unido y Chile para fabricar fragatas militares en el Sur: crece la tensión por Malvinas
- 3
Messi fue el imán de los Premios Princesa de Asturias: 36 horas de emociones para cumplir el deseo de su papá
- 4
El video de la reacción de Antonela Roccuzzo cuando un guardia de seguridad le impidió a un nene acercarse a Messi