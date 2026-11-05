Amadio's goal with just over 3 minutes remaining gives Senators a win over the Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Amadio scored on a wrist shot with 3:09 left to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

Fabian Zetterlund and Tim Stutzle assisted on the go-ahead goal as Ottawa and Amadio capitalized on a 3-on-2 break.

Shane Pinto also scored for the Senators, tying the game at 1 at 11:33 of the second period.

Peyton Krebs scored at the 14-minute mark of the first to give the Sabres the lead. Tage Thompson and Zach Benson assisted on Krebs’ first goal of the season.

Samuel Ersson made 24 saves in the win for the Senators, who entered the game having lost three of their last four games, including a 6-3 setback against Anaheim on Sunday.

Colten Ellis had 28 saves for the Sabres, who had their three-game win streak halted.

PANTHERS 5, BLACKHAWKS 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sandis Vilmanis had the first two-goal game of his career, Sam Reinhart provided a goal and two assists, and Florida beat Chicago to wrap up a three-game homestand.

Seth Jones scored against his former team and Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist for the Panthers, who are 4-1-0 in their last five games and 7-3-0 in their past 10. Vilmanis added two assists to finish with four points.

Florida improved to 9-0-1 when allowing three goals or fewer this season. Reinhart’s goal was an empty-netter to seal the win with 1:27 left.

Frank Nazar had two third-period goals and Roman Kantserov also scored for Chicago. Ethan Del Mastro got two assists — his first points of the season, and the first multi-point game of his career. Connor Bedard had two assists.