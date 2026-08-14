Amar Johnson scores 2 TDs as Chargers beat Texans 27-7 in preseason opener

HOUSTON (AP) — Amar Johnson ran for two touchdowns and had a 55-yard reception to lead the Los Angeles Chargers to a 27-7 win over the Houston Texans on Thursday night in the teams' preseason opener.

Most of the starters for both teams, including the quarterbacks — Houston's C.J. Stroud and Los Angeles' Justin Herbert — sat out.

Johnson scored on a 7-yard run that put the Chargers on top 10-7 in the second quarter on a drive led by backup quarterback Trey Lance. Johnson, an undrafted free agent entering his second season, scored again on a 1-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter and ran in the 2-point conversion that pushed the lead to 21-7.

He put the team in scoring position with his 55-yard reception from D.J. Uiagalelei on the previous play.

Davis Mills started for the Texans and threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jared Wayne on the first series, during which he played with the starting offensive line before being replaced by Graham Mertz.

But he was forced back into action to start the second half after Mertz was injured with 2 seconds left in the second quarter. There was no immediate word on the nature of his injury.

Mills finished the game and was 9 of 15 for 82 yards.

Lance, the third overall pick in the 2021 draft, was 12 of 20 for 164 yards with an interception.

Uiagalelei made it 27-7 with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Devonte Ross with about 10 minutes remaining.

Rookie debuts

Several draft picks for both teams made their debuts. Keylan Rutledge, the 26th overall pick, started at center with the rest of Houston’s starting line.

Defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, taken by the Texans in the second round, looked good in limited snaps. Fellow second-rounder Marlin Klein had a 31-yard reception on Houston’s first drive.

Chargers defensive end Akheem Mesidor, the 22nd pick, and second-round offensive lineman Jake Slaughter both made plays.

Kicking it

Pro Bowler Cameron Dicker made field goals of 34 and 48 yards for the Chargers, but missed an extra point in the fourth quarter. Houston’s starting kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn didn’t play and the Texans used undrafted free agent Chris Freeman. He made an extra point, but missed a 61-yard field goal at the end of the first half.

Up next

Chargers: Host San Francisco next Thursday night.

Texans: Host Las Vegas next Thursday night.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl