An 8-year-old girl was attacked by a wolf in a German zoo
A child suffered serious injuries in a wolf attack at a German zoo; the facility has closed pending an investigation
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BERLIN (AP) — An 8-year-old girl was attacked by at least one wolf inside a German zoo's enclosure and suffered serious injuries, officials said.
The attack occurred Wednesday during a special event for children at the Johannismühle Wildlife Park south of Berlin, Teltow-Fläming district officials said in a news release.
The girl was flown to the hospital, the news release said. A zookeeper intervened before two other girls also in the Arctic wolf enclosure were attacked. The wolves had been given water at the time.
The zoo is closed until further notice as an investigation takes place.
A wolf bit a woman in a shopping area in Hamburg earlier this year, authorities said, in what is believed to be the first such attack since wolves returned to the country in 1998.
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