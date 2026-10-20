An Israeli pre-dawn strike on a Gaza apartment kills 2 people, and other Mideast news

An Israeli attack on an apartment in Gaza left two people dead and wounded others as the military said it targeted a Hamas militant. The death toll from a missile strike by Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on a government training camp in southern Yemen rose to 60.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , meanwhile, suggested in a video call with U.S. President Donald Trump that their two countries could launch new attacks on Iran.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Tuesday. Read our full coverage here .

2 killed in pre-dawn attack on Gaza apartment

The Israeli military struck an apartment in Gaza before dawn, killing two people and injuring others.

The two people killed were a man and his wife, according to Shifa Hospital, which received the bodies.

The Israeli military said it struck a Hamas militant .

The attack followed a series of strikes on Monday that killed at least four people. They came more than a year after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire. But the death toll in Gaza continues to rise as Israel carries out near-daily strikes on what it says are members of Hamas.

More than 1,500 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israel since last year’s ceasefire, according to the territory’s health ministry, which maintains detailed records and is seen as generally reliable by U.N. agencies and independent experts. The ministry, part of the Hamas-run government, does not distinguish between civilians and militants in its toll but says women and children make up nearly half the dead.

Death toll from a Houthi attack on a training camp reaches 60

Yemeni military and government officials said the death toll from Monday's strikes by the Houthis on a government training camp in southern Yemen has reached 60. At least a dozen remain unaccounted for.

The Iranian-backed rebels hit the military camp, where new recruits were receiving training, with ballistic missiles. It was the deadliest strike since a resurgence in fighting this summer in the impoverished country.

The strike on the al-Alam camp left more than 200 other recruits wounded, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media. The death toll could rise because many suffered serious injuries.

One of the officials said at least 15 recruits were from the Awlaki tribe, one of the most powerful Yemeni tribes that centers in the provinces of Shabwa and Abyan.

The Shabwa provincial government said Monday that the Houthis fired three ballistic missiles on the camp. The Houthis claimed the attack, saying it killed and wounded dozens but did not provide further details.

— By Samy Magdy in Cairo

Netanyahu says Israel and US ‘have a job to finish’ in Iran during video call with Trump

Netanyahu suggested that Israel and the United States could launch new attacks on Iran. The suggestion came in a video of a call with Trump that the Israeli leader posted.

On the call, Netanyahu thanked Trump for his endorsement . It came about a week ahead of Israel’s national elections, and with Netanyahu running in a tight reelection race widely viewed as a referendum on his leadership around the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack and amid a series of inconclusive wars, including with Iran.

“Donald, we have a job to finish. You said it, and we’ll finish it together. We’ll finish it, and no one else will do it,” Netanyahu said on the video, where Trump could be heard talking on speakerphone.

“People in America should know that you have stood up against the greatest danger that faces them — an Iran with nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu added. “We won’t let it happen.”

This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.