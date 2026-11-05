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Anderson’s 24 lead UL Monroe over Champion Christian 99-55
University of Louisiana at Monroe defeated Champion Christian 99-55; the winning team next faces Texas A&M on Monday
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LA NACION
MONROE, La. (AP) — Dayjaun Anderson had 24 points in UL Monroe’s 99-55 win over Champion Christian on Wednesday.
Anderson shot 9 for 16, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Warhawks (1-1). Quaran McPherson added 13 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line and had six rebounds. Robert Cowherd shot 3 for 6, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding four steals.
Braylon Frazier led the Tigers in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Champion Christian also got 11 points from Gaius Mervin.
Up next
UL Monroe has a Monday matchup with Texas A&M on the road.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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