Another North Carolina vs. TCU opener, this one in Ireland to open Belichick's 2nd Heels season

North Carolina vs. TCU, at Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, noon EDT

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

North Carolina (2025):

Total offense: 288.8 yards per game (129th in FBS)

Passing: 183.5 yards per game (109th)

Rushing: 105.3 yards per game (120th)

Scoring: 19.3 points per game (118th)

Total defense: 336.9 yards per game (38th)

Passing: 211.3 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 125.7 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 24.5 points per game (66th)

TCU (2025)

Total offense: 421.5 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 290.1 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 131.4 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 30.7 points per game (40th)

Total defense: 378.7 (73rd)

Passing: 245.6 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 133.1 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 25.3 points per game (72nd)

Team leaders

North Carolina (2025)

Passing: Gio Lopez, 1,747 yards, 10 TDs, 5 INTs, 65.1% completion percentage

Rushing: Demon June, 464 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Shipp, 60 catches, 671 yards, 6 TDs

TCU (2025)

Passing: Josh Hoover, 3,472 yards, 29 TDs, 13 INTs, 65.9% completion percentage

Rushing: Jeremy Payne, 623 yards, 5 TDs

Receiving : Eric McAlister, 72 catches, 1,190 yards, 10 TDs

Last game

UNC finished a 4-8 season with a 42-19 loss at N.C. State.

TCU finished a 9-4 season with a 30-27 overtime win over USC in the Alamo Bowl.

Next game

UNC has an open week before playing its home opener against East Tennessee State on Sept. 12.

TCU has an open date before its home opener against Grambling State on Sept. 12.

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