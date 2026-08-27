Another North Carolina vs. TCU opener, this one in Ireland to open Belichick's 2nd Heels season
North Carolina meets TCU Saturday in Dublin Ireland; the matchup begins at noon EDT
- 1 minuto de lectura'
North Carolina vs. TCU, at Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, noon EDT
How to watch: ESPN
Key stats
North Carolina (2025):
Total offense: 288.8 yards per game (129th in FBS)
Passing: 183.5 yards per game (109th)
Rushing: 105.3 yards per game (120th)
Scoring: 19.3 points per game (118th)
Total defense: 336.9 yards per game (38th)
Passing: 211.3 yards per game (52nd)
Rushing: 125.7 yards per game (35th)
Scoring: 24.5 points per game (66th)
TCU (2025)
Total offense: 421.5 yards per game (27th in FBS)
Passing: 290.1 yards per game (8th)
Rushing: 131.4 yards per game (100th)
Scoring: 30.7 points per game (40th)
Total defense: 378.7 (73rd)
Passing: 245.6 yards per game (115th)
Rushing: 133.1 yards per game (43rd)
Scoring: 25.3 points per game (72nd)
Team leaders
North Carolina (2025)
Passing: Gio Lopez, 1,747 yards, 10 TDs, 5 INTs, 65.1% completion percentage
Rushing: Demon June, 464 yards, 2 TDs
Receiving: Jordan Shipp, 60 catches, 671 yards, 6 TDs
TCU (2025)
Passing: Josh Hoover, 3,472 yards, 29 TDs, 13 INTs, 65.9% completion percentage
Rushing: Jeremy Payne, 623 yards, 5 TDs
Receiving : Eric McAlister, 72 catches, 1,190 yards, 10 TDs
Last game
UNC finished a 4-8 season with a 42-19 loss at N.C. State.
TCU finished a 9-4 season with a 30-27 overtime win over USC in the Alamo Bowl.
Next game
UNC has an open week before playing its home opener against East Tennessee State on Sept. 12.
TCU has an open date before its home opener against Grambling State on Sept. 12.
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