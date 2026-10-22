Ant, Wilt and Jordan: Timberwolves' star joins a small, elite opening-night scoring club

MIAMI (AP) — Anthony Edwards listened to the stat and his eyes lit up. He couldn't believe that only three players in the NBA's 81-year history had scored at least 40 points in a season-opening game more than once.

That list: Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, and now, Anthony Edwards.

“Fire,” Edwards said, sitting at his locker, smiling about as big as his face would allow. “That's fire.”

Here's just one of many possible examples of how good Edwards was on Wednesday night: He outscored the Miami Heat from 3-point range by himself. He made nine 3s, one more than the Heat (8 of 33) managed, and made scoring 45 points look easy in Minnesota's 131-106 win.

Edwards' final numbers: 16 of 29 from the field, 9 of 17 from 3-point range, 10 rebounds, three assists, and all that came in just over 33 minutes.

“With Anthony’s mindset and abilities, he's always thrived and lived for and embraced the moments," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “And opening night is always going to be a moment.”

It was a moment last year, when Edwards scored 41 points in the opener at Portland . And it was a moment again this year when he finished with 45 in an almost relentless display: 12 points in the first quarter, nine in the second, 15 in the third, nine more in the fourth before calling it a night.

Chamberlain had his four 40-point openers consecutively from 1959 through 1962. Jordan’s came in 1986, 1989 and 1995.

“We got tested,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Edwards said he got some motivation from a Heat player talking trash to him from the Miami bench, adding that he didn't even know who the opposing player was.

“He was talking pretty crazy," Edwards said. “And then when I started talking to him, he didn’t really have too much more to say. I don’t really like that. ... I think that was pretty much the reason why I was super intense tonight.”

There was also wholesome motivation as well. It all helped.

“My wife sent me a picture of my daughter watching the game, staying up past her bedtime," Edwards said, "So, yeah, it meant a little more to me.”

See AP’s full NBA coverage here