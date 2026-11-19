MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards has been spending as much time around the Minnesota Timberwolves as he can, with daily rehabilitation work — two sessions on game days — for his surgically repaired right knee.

He's still a constant presence in the group chat with his teammates, offering opponent scouting reports and all-around encouragement while wearing a knee brace that has not affected his wide smile.

The goal for the seventh-year guard is to get back on the court as soon as possible and put the on-and-off pain he was playing through behind him for good.

His aim doesn't have a timetable attached to it beyond the general expectation that he'll return during the regular season.

“I have no clue. Whenever my knee tells me it’s ready, then I’ll be ready,” Edwards said Thursday in his first interview with reporters since the arthroscopic cleanup procedure he had on Oct. 29.

Edwards was bothered by right knee pain throughout last season and limited to a career-low 61 games. He then suffered a hyperextension of his left knee in the first round of the playoffs that caused a deep bone bruise and kept him out for two games.

Summer workouts and training camp went smoothly enough, Edwards said, that he felt like he was in the clear. But the pain flared up for him during the second game of the season at Orlando on Oct. 23, then he experienced excessive swelling before the home opener against Toronto two days later.

After scoring 47 points in an overtime loss at Cleveland on Oct. 26, giving him a franchise-record 133 points through the first four games, Edwards realized he was on borrowed time. An MRI exam the following day revealed new damage that was not detected in previous scans.

“I’m the type of guy who never wanted to have surgery," Edwards said. “I thought it would just go away.”

The Timberwolves have also been without guard Donte DiVincenzo, who started all 82 games last season before tearing his right Achilles tendon in the same playoff game against Denver during which Edwards hyperextended his left knee. The acquisition of point guard LaMelo Ball remade the lineup and gave the Timberwolves a fresh spark , moving Edwards back to his natural shooting guard spot .

DiVincenzo is much further down the rehab track, already cleared for shooting drills on the court while Edwards still works on returning his leg muscles to full strength. Perhaps the least likely superstar in the NBA to seek load management or see a benefit to sitting a game out, Edwards has been forced into a spectator role for far longer than ever before. The fact that the Timberwolves won seven of their first eight games this month has helped soften the blow a bit.

“I’m thirsty to come back, but not super fast because of how they’re playing. I don’t want to take them out of rhythm,” Edwards said.

Ideally, this layoff will lead to better health for the 25-year-old throughout the prime of his career.

“It was something that needed to be done in order for me to be able to play without any pain for the next couple years, but who knows? Maybe in a couple years I’ll have to get something else, but hopefully not. I think I’ll be pretty good,” Edwards said. "By the grace of God, if I can slide my feet, jump around a bit, I’ll be out there.”

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