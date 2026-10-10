Anthony Gordon scores first goal for Barcelona as leader equals best start in La Liga

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — England forward Anthony Gordon scored his first goal for Barcelona as the Spanish league leader eased to a 3-0 win over Getafe and equaled its best start ever in La Liga on Saturday.

Gordon had played well and contributed with a handful of assists since joining from Newcastle this summer, but had been denied a goal. He remedied that two minutes into the match against Getafe at Camp Nou where the left winger dribbled past two defenders and rifled a deflected shot past goalkeeper David Soria.

Gabriel Jesús made the most of his first start since he also joined Barcelona this summer by scoring in the 29th. Taking the place of injured top scorer Raphinha , the former Arsenal striker picked off an unwise pass by Zaid Romero inside his own box and fired home. Gabriel Jesús had already scored twice as a substitute.

Lamine Yamal helped to round off the win in the 73rd when he curled a cross into the box for right back Jules Koundé to tap in.

Barcelona's eighth straight victory equaled its best ever start to La Liga in 2013-14 with Lionel Messi in his prime.

Hansi Flick’s side opened a nine-point lead over rival Real Madrid before it played Villarreal later Saturday. Barcelona seeks a third straight domestic title.

Flick said before the game that Raphinha, who leads La Liga with 12 goals, would miss the Getafe game as well as the trip to Galatasaray in the Champions League next week. Raphinha is recovering from a muscle injury in his right leg that he sustained while with Brazil during the international break.

Barcelona is eyeing big matches against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and against Madrid in La Liga this month.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here