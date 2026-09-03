Anthony Richardson wins backup quarterback job for Colts, Keenan Allen stays mum on arrest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Receiver Keenan Allen and quarterback Anthony Richardson tried to keep Thursday's talk centered on football. It wasn't easy in light of Allen's recent arrest on drunken driving charges or Richardson's offseason trade request.

Both still sound content to be with the Indianapolis Colts preparing for the Sept. 13 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, even if they are playing very different roles.

Though coach Shane Steichen was essentially mum on Allen's situation, he wasted no time declaring Richardson the top backup to Daniel Jones for the second straight year. This time Richardson beat out Riley Leonard, who finished his rookie year by starting last season's finale.

“I thought Anthony played some better ball in the preseason,” Steichen said. “I think both of them had pretty good camps. There are things they could both improve on, but I thought he (Richardson) did some good things in games.”

Richardson's journey with the Colts has been an arduous one.

Indy took the athletic, strong-armed Florida star with the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2023, tabbing him as their future franchise quarterback. But a litany of injuries, concerns about his accuracy and the unforgettable image of taking himself briefly out of a game because he was “tired” prompted the Colts to sign Jones in free agency in 2025. That set up a rare training camp competition between Richardson and Jones.

When Jones was declared the winner, Richardson was relegated to backup duty before suffering a freak eye injury in October that ended his season.

Richardson made two trade requests and skipped the first weekend of Indy's offseason workouts, thinking a trade might happen on draft weekend. When it didn't, Richardson returned for the second week of offseason team activities and has largely sounded content to play his fourth and perhaps final season with the Colts.

“He’ll be an Indianapolis Colt this year,” general manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday when asked if he expects Richardson to be with the team this season.

Richardson also said he has not spoken with his agent about the trade request recently.

“When I reported back for OTAs, you know, I was here and told myself I was going to be here and prepare myself like I was going to be here for the start of the season," Richardson said. “So I'm still trying to do the same thing, prepare myself and get ready for Day 1.”

Allen is scrambling to learn the playbook and his new teammates since signing with the Colts on Aug. 19, a move that reunited the six-time Pro Bowler with Steichen. The duo spent seven years together with the San Diego-Los Angeles Chargers.

Allen was arrested early Sunday morning, the first blip on an otherwise spotless record for the 14-year veteran who holds the Chargers career record for receptions. But he did not elaborate on what happened that night or the discussions he's had with Steichen and teammates since then.

“Because it's an ongoing legal matter, we're not going to discuss it,” Allen said. “Like I said, just focusing on football and being a good team.”

Steichen didn't add much, either, merely saying he expects Allen to play Week 1 — as Ballard said Tuesday.

“There's a legal situation going on right now, so I'm going to keep everything in house in that regard,” Steichen said. “I've got a lot of respect for Keenan, and you know I had private conversations with him. Like I said, we'll keep that in house and keep that private.”

Apparently, Allen continues to debate which jersey number to wear after giving away his preferred No. 13 to Laquon Treadwell. Allen was issued No. 10 when he arrived at training camp, and it seemed like that would be the choice — until he showed up with No. 11 for Thursday's workout.

The deadline for a final choice is looming, though.

“I tried it (No. 11) out today, I thought it was pretty sweet,” Allen said. “Ten looked good, too, so we'll keep it going, probably figure it out before that (team picture next week).”

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