Anthony Volpe makes debut at third base for Yankees in doubleheader opener vs. Orioles

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Volpe was set to make his first career big league appearance at third base for the New York Yankees in the opener of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Volpe had started 11 games at second base since his recall from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Sept. 10.

During his last stint in Triple-A after rookie George Lombard Jr. replaced him as the Yankees shortstop, Volpe started three games at third. Volpe did not commit an error in three chances while batting 284 with 10 homers and 21 RBIs in 28 games.

Volpe was New York’s opening day shortstop for the 2023-25 seasons, then began this season on the injured list while recovering from offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. After his 20-day minor league rehab assignment ended May 3, Volpe was optioned to Triple-A and returned to the Yankees 10 days later when José Caballero fractured his right middle finger.

Volpe. 25, hit a grand slam and drove in a career-high five runs in a memorable return to the big leagues Sept. 10. He is hitting .241 with two homers and 26 RBIs in 68 games this year.

Giancarlo Stanton sees 20 pitches

Attempting to return from injuries to calf muscles in both legs, Giancarlo Stanton took on-field batting practice against a minor league pitching and Ryan Weathers, who hopes to come off the injured list for the postseason.

Stanton saw 20 pitches in four at-bats along with Trent Grisham, sidelined since straining his right hamstring Sept. 4. Stanton struck out three times against a minor league pitcher and struck out against Weathers, who is recovering from a strained right forearm.

Stanton hit on the field at Yankee Stadium for the second straight day. He took swings for about 40 minutes against a high-velocity pitching machine on Thursday.

Stanton hasn’t played since April 24 because of strained calf muscles in both legs after starting the season with a .256 batting average, three homers and 14 RBIs in 24 games. If the right-handed-hitting Stanton is on New York’s roster for the best-of-three World Card Series that starts Tuesday, he likely would be a possible pinch hitter.

“A lot of that comes down to how many position players, we go with,” manager Aaron Boone said. “So those will kind of be kind those conversations that happen in earnest the next couple of days. We’ll talk to G, see where he’s at mentally, physically and all that and then we’ll do the best we can to make the right decision.”

Weathers may be an option for the postseason bullpen. He was 5-8 with a 3.60 ERA in 25 starts before feeling pain forearm pain on Aug. 22 against Toronto.

“I think postseason, for sure," Boone said. “Whether it’s the first round or not, that will be the conversations we have in the next day or two.”

Boone said the Yankees may not decide on their 26-man Wild Card Series roster until Monday night. The roster must be submitted to Major League Baseball by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

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