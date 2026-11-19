Anthropic has made a superlative-filled debut on Wall Street, breaking all records for money raised on Wall Street as it became the first major artificial intelligence lab to become a publicly traded company.

The price tag on its shares was enough to put the value of the San Francisco company well beyond $1 trillion.

That kind of number was once unheard of for a company's first moments trading on the stock market. But an acceleration in corporate wealth — and most recently the AI boom — has changed that. Anthropic is the second business to debut with a value over a trillion dollars (following SpaceX just months ago), and will join a handful of other tech giants that measure their wealth by figures reaching 13 digits.

Time will tell how Anthropic ultimately fares on the public market. The Claude maker decided to proceed with its IPO despite jitters among some investors over market volatility, fears of a possible AI bubble and growing unease among the public about the technology's risks overall.

Here are some numbers to help understand Thursday's IPO.

$81 billion in proceeds made Anthropic's debut the biggest ever

Ahead of trading on Thursday, Anthropic offered 980 million shares priced at $83 each — raising a total of $81 billion, the largest ever. That puts its market debut ahead of Elon Musk's SpaceX, which set a previous record with its IPO proceeds of about $75 billion in June.

The next biggest IPO hauls went to South Korean chip maker SK Hynix ($26.5 billion in July) and oil giant Saudi Aramco ($25.6 billion in 2019).

The initial share price put the company's value at $1.5 trillion

The initial price per share that Anthropic set at $83 valued the entire company at $1.5 trillion.

When Anthropic's stock started trading late morning Thursday, shares spiked more than 30% above the IPO price — to $111.50 a share. That pushed the company's total valuation to $2.01 trillion in early trading.

In June, SpaceX ended its first day of trading on the public market with a valuation of $2.1 trillion . Its market cap has since fallen to closer to $1.95 trillion.

A small number of public companies have reached the trillion-dollar club

As of market close on Wednesday, 11 companies in the S&P 500 had a market value of over $1 trillion — led by Apple at $5.1 trillion, followed by Microsoft ($3.8 trillion) and Nvidia ($3.7 trillion), among others. That does not count SpaceX and Anthropic, which also have joined the trillion-dollar club even though they aren't in the S&P 500 index yet.

Only in recent memory have major corporations been valued over $1 trillion. iPhone maker Apple was the first to pass that threshold, back in 2018 .

What does a trillion dollars look like?

The number “one trillion” is hard in itself for the human mind to comprehend. $1 trillion is a thousand times greater than $1 billion. And a million times more than $1 million.

There are more than 8.2 billion people living on Earth today, per the U.S. Census Bureau. If $1 trillion was divided among the entire population, each person would receive almost $122.

In terms of physical cash, a trillion U.S. dollar bills laid end to end would stretch nearly 97 million miles (156 million kilometers). That would surpass the roughly 93 million miles (150 million kilometers) between Earth and the sun.