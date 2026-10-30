AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Arkansas on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arkansas voters are electing leaders for federal, state and other offices on Tuesday.

Here are some key facts about the election and data points the AP Decision Team will monitor as the votes are tallied.

When do polls close?

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. local time, which is 8:30 p.m. ET.

What’s on the ballot?

The Associated Press will provide vote results and declare winners in races for U.S. Senate, governor, U.S. House, mayor of Little Rock, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, statewide ballot measures, state Senate, state House and land commissioner.

How many people voted in the last midterm election?

About 900,000 votes were cast in the 2022 race for the U.S. Senate in Arkansas.

How much of the vote is cast early or by absentee ballot?

About 56% of votes in the 2022 race for the U.S. Senate in Arkansas were cast early or by absentee ballot. The latest advance vote totals for Arkansas can be found in the AP’s advance vote tracker .

When are early and absentee votes released?

All Arkansas counties are expected to release all or nearly all results from early and absentee voting in the first vote update of the night, before any in-person Election Day results are released. About a third of counties, mostly among the least populated in the state, also release all in-person Election Day results in the first vote report. But most of the state releases little to no Election Day results at the start of the night.

How long does vote counting usually take?

The first results of the 2024 general election were reported starting at 8:35 p.m. ET on Nov. 5, five minutes after polls closed. The state reached 50% of votes reporting at 9:42 p.m. ET, and 90% of votes reporting at 11:39 p.m. ET.

When will the AP declare a winner?

The Associated Press does not make projections and will declare a winner only when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap. If a race has not been called, the AP will continue to cover any newsworthy developments, such as candidate concessions or declarations of victory. In doing so, the AP will make clear that it has not yet declared a winner and explain why.

How do recounts work?

Arkansas does not have automatic recounts, but candidates may request and pay for one, with the costs refunded if the outcome changes. The AP may declare a winner in a race that is subject to a recount if it can determine the lead is too large for a recount or legal challenge to change the outcome.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2026 election at https://apnews.com/projects/elections-2026/ .