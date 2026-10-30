AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Idaho on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Idaho voters will elect leaders for federal, state and other offices on Tuesday. Here are some of the key facts about the election and data points the AP Decision Team will monitor as the votes are tallied:

When do polls close?

Polls close at 8 p.m. local time, which is 10 p.m. ET and 11 p.m. ET.

What’s on the ballot?

The Associated Press will provide vote results and declare winners in races for U.S. Senate, governor, U.S. House, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, statewide ballot measures, state Senate, state House, controller, state superintendent of public instruction and state treasurer.

How many people voted in the last midterm election?

About 591,000 votes were cast in the 2022 race for the U.S. Senate in Idaho.

How much of the vote is cast early or by absentee ballot?

About 32% of all ballots cast in Idaho’s 2022 race for the U.S. Senate were cast early or by absentee ballot.

The latest advance vote totals for Idaho can be found in the AP’s advance vote tracker .

When are early and absentee votes released?

Nearly all of Idaho’s 44 counties are expected to release all or almost all of their early and absentee voting results in the first vote update of the night. About half of counties are expected to release all of their in-person Election Day vote results in the first vote update.

How long does vote counting usually take?

The first results of the 2024 general election were reported starting at 11:13 p.m. ET on Nov. 5, 13 minutes after the final polls closed. The state reached 50% of votes reporting at 12:45 a.m. ET on Nov. 6 and 90% of votes reporting at 5:28 a.m. ET.

When will the AP declare a winner?

The Associated Press does not make projections and will declare a winner only when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap. If a race has not been called, the AP will continue to cover any newsworthy developments, such as candidate concessions or declarations of victory. In doing so, the AP will make clear that it has not yet declared a winner and explain why.

How do recounts work?

There are no automatic recounts in Idaho, but a candidate may request and pay for one regardless of vote margin. The state or county pays for the recount if the vote margin is 0.1% or less of the total votes cast for the office or five votes, whichever is greater. The AP may declare a winner in a race that is subject to a recount if it can determine the lead is too large for a recount or legal challenge to change the outcome.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2026 election at https://apnews.com/projects/elections-2026/ .