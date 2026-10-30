AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Illinois on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Illinois voters will elect leaders for federal, state and other offices on Tuesday. Here are some of the key facts about the election and data points the AP Decision Team will monitor as the votes are tallied:

When do polls close?

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time, which is 8 p.m. ET.

What’s on the ballot?

The Associated Press will provide vote results and declare winners in races for U.S. Senate, governor, U.S. House, attorney general, secretary of state, state Senate, state House, comptroller, County Board, county clerk, county assessor, county treasurer, county sheriff, state treasurer and water reclamation district commissioner.

How many people voted in the last midterm election?

About 4.1 million votes were cast in the 2022 race for the U.S. Senate in Illinois.

How much of the vote is cast early or by absentee ballot?

About 39% of all ballots cast in Illinois’s 2022 race for the U.S. Senate were cast early or by absentee ballot. The latest advance vote totals for Illinois can be found in the AP’s advance vote tracker .

When are early and absentee votes released?

Most Illinois counties are expected to release at least some early and absentee vote results at the start of the night, and about half the counties are expected to release at least some results from Election Day in-person voting at the start of the night.

How long does vote counting usually take?

The first results of the 2024 general election were reported starting at 8:14 p.m. ET on Nov. 5, 14 minutes after polls closed. The state reached 50% of votes reporting at 9:30 p.m. ET, and 90% of votes reporting at 12:45 a.m. ET on Nov. 6.

When will the AP declare a winner?

The Associated Press does not make projections and will declare a winner only when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap. If a race has not been called, the AP will continue to cover any newsworthy developments, such as candidate concessions or declarations of victory. In doing so, the AP will make clear that it has not yet declared a winner and explain why.

How do recounts work?

Illinois does not have an automatic recount law. Candidates who receive at least 95% of the winning candidate’s vote may request and pay for a limited recount, but the recount results are nonbinding and will not directly change the outcome of the election. The AP may declare a winner in a race that is subject to a recount if it can determine the lead is too large for a recount or legal challenge to change the outcome.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2026 election at https://apnews.com/projects/elections-2026/ .