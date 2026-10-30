AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Tennessee on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tennessee voters are electing federal and state leaders and other officeholders. Here are some key facts about the election and data points the AP Decision Team will monitor as the votes are tallied on Tuesday.

When do polls close?

Although Tennessee is in two time zones, all polls in both the Eastern and Central time zones are coordinated to close at 8 p.m. ET.

What’s on the ballot?

The Associated Press will provide vote results and declare winners in races for U.S. Senate, governor, U.S. House, statewide ballot measures, state Senate and state House.

How many people voted in the last midterm election?

About 1.7 million votes were cast in the 2022 race for governor in Tennessee.

How much of the vote is cast early or by absentee ballot?

About 51% of all ballots cast in Tennessee’s 2022 election for governor were cast early or by absentee ballot. The latest advance vote totals for Tennessee can be found in the AP’s advance vote tracker .

When are early and absentee votes released?

Almost every Tennessee county is expected to release all or almost all results from mail and early in-person voting in the first report of the night, before releasing in-person Election Day results.

How long does vote counting usually take?

The first results of the 2024 general election were reported starting at 8:02 p.m. ET, two minutes after polls closed. The state reached 50% of votes reporting at 8:58 p.m., and 90% of votes reporting at 10:14 p.m.

When will the AP declare a winner?

The Associated Press does not make projections and will declare a winner only when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap. If a race has not been called, the AP will continue to cover any newsworthy developments, such as candidate concessions or declarations of victory. In doing so, the AP will make clear that it has not yet declared a winner and explain why.

How do recounts work?

In Tennessee, recounts are held only as part of a legal challenge in the courts. There are no automatic recounts, and losing candidates may not request recounts. The AP may declare a winner in a race that is subject to a recount if it can determine the lead is too large for a recount or legal challenge to change the outcome.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2026 election at https://apnews.com/projects/elections-2026/ .