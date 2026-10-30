AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Utah on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Utah voters will elect leaders for federal, state and other offices on Tuesday. Here are some of the key facts about the election and data points the AP Decision Team will monitor as the votes are tallied.

When do polls close?

Polls close at 8 p.m. local time, which is 10 p.m. ET.

What’s on the ballot?

The Associated Press will provide vote results and declare winners in races for U.S. House, statewide ballot measures, state Senate, state House and state board of education.

How many people voted in the last midterm election?

About 1.1 million votes were cast in the 2022 U.S. Senate race in Utah.

How much of the vote is cast early or by absentee ballot?

Elections in Utah are conducted predominantly by mail. The latest advance vote totals for Utah can be found in the AP’s advance vote tracker .

When are early and absentee votes released?

Almost all Utah counties are expected to release most or all of their election results in the first vote update, regardless of vote type.

How long does vote counting usually take?

The first results of the 2024 general election were reported starting at 11:33 p.m. ET, about an hour and a half after polls closed. The state reached 50% of votes reporting at 12:37 a.m. ET, and 90% of votes reporting at 11:11 a.m. ET on Nov. 12.

When will the AP declare a winner?

The Associated Press does not make projections and will declare a winner only when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap. If a race has not been called, the AP will continue to cover any newsworthy developments, such as candidate concessions or declarations of victory. In doing so, the AP will make clear that it has not yet declared a winner and explain why.

How do recounts work?

Recounts are automatic in Utah only in the event of a tie vote. A losing candidate may request a recount if the vote margin is 0.25% of the total vote or less. The AP may declare a winner in a race that is subject to a recount if it can determine the lead is too large for a recount or legal challenge to change the outcome.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2026 election at https://apnews.com/projects/elections-2026/ .