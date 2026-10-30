AP Decision Notes: What to expect in West Virginia on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — West Virginia voters will elect leaders for federal, state and other offices on Tuesday. Here are some of the key facts about the election and data points the AP Decision Team will monitor as the votes are tallied.

When do polls close?

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What’s on the ballot?

The Associated Press will provide vote results and declare winners in races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, mayor of Charleston, a statewide ballot measure, state Senate and state House of Delegates.

How many people voted in the last statewide general election?

About 762,000 votes were cast in the 2024 race for president in West Virginia.

How much of the vote is cast early or by absentee ballot?

About 44% of all ballots cast in West Virginia’s 2024 election were cast early or by absentee ballot. The latest advance vote totals for West Virginia can be found in the AP’s advance vote tracker .

When are early and absentee votes released?

More than half of West Virginia’s 55 counties expect to report all or nearly all of their early and absentee vote results in the first vote report of the night. Four in five counties expect to release at least some in-person Election Day results at the start of the night.

How long does vote counting usually take?

The first results of the 2024 election were reported starting at 7:41 p.m. ET on Nov. 5, 2024, 11 minutes after polls closed. The state reached 50% of votes reporting at 8:53 p.m. ET, and 90% of votes reporting at 11 p.m. ET.

When will the AP declare a winner?

The Associated Press does not make projections and will declare a winner only when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap. If a race has not been called, the AP will continue to cover any newsworthy developments, such as candidate concessions or declarations of victory. In doing so, the AP will make clear that it has not yet declared a winner and explain why.

How do recounts work?

There are no automatic recounts in West Virginia, but a candidate may request and pay for one regardless of the margin of victory. The cost is refunded if the recount changes the outcome. The AP may declare a winner in a race that is subject to a recount if it can determine the lead is too large for a recount or legal challenge to change the outcome.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2026 election at https://apnews.com/projects/elections-2026/ .