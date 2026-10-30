AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Wyoming on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wyoming voters will elect leaders for federal, state and other offices on Tuesday. Here are some of the key facts about the election and data points the AP Decision Team will monitor as the votes are tallied.

When do polls close?

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time, which is 9 p.m. ET.

What’s on the ballot?

The Associated Press will provide vote results and declare winners in races for U.S. Senate, governor, U.S. House, secretary of state, a statewide ballot measure, state Senate, state House and state superintendent of public instruction.

How many people voted in the last midterm election?

About 183,000 votes were cast in the 2022 race for governor in Wyoming.

How much of the vote is cast early or by absentee ballot?

About 36% of all ballots cast in Wyoming’s 2022 gubernatorial election were cast early or by absentee ballot. The latest advance vote totals for Wyoming can be found in the AP’s advance vote tracker .

When are early and absentee votes released?

About two-thirds of Wyoming counties are expected to release all their vote results in the first vote updates, regardless of vote type.

Laramie County, which has the highest population, expects to release at least half of its in-person Election Day vote results before releasing any results from absentee voting.

How long does vote counting usually take?

The first results of the 2024 general election were reported starting at 9:43 p.m. ET, 43 minutes after polls closed. The state reached 50% of votes reporting at 11:57 p.m., and 90% of votes reporting at 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 6.

When will the AP declare a winner?

The Associated Press does not make projections and will declare a winner only when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap. If a race has not been called, the AP will continue to cover any newsworthy developments, such as candidate concessions or declarations of victory. In doing so, the AP will make clear that it has not yet declared a winner and explain why.

How do recounts work?

Recounts in Wyoming are automatic if the vote margin is less than 1% of the votes cast for the leading candidate. Candidates may request a recount. The AP may declare a winner in a race that is subject to a recount if it can determine the lead is too large for a recount or legal challenge to change the outcome.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2026 election at https://apnews.com/projects/elections-2026/ .