AP Player of the Week: Jelani McDonald of Texas intercepted 3 passes in win over LSU

The Associated Press national player of the week in football for Week 11 of the season:

Jelani McDonald, Texas

The fourth-year safety intercepted three Sam Leavitt passes in a 22-21 win at LSU, the most by a Texas player since Aaron Humphrey had three against Rutgers in 1997. McDonald finished with 11 tackles and also broke up a pass. He allowed just two receptions on four targets as the primary defender in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.

His first interception came at the Texas 32 when he snagged a ball deflected by Derek Williams Jr. just before it hit the ground. His second came in the end zone when Leavitt threw under duress, and his third came when he highpointed the ball over the receiver in the end zone.

McDonald has four interceptions for the season and is the team co-leader in tackles with 78.

Runner-up

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 204 yards and two TDs, including a game-winning 70-yard strike to Creed Whittemore with 2:35 to play in a 40-39 win at Arizona.

Dampier led the Utes as they came from behind three times in the second half to remain unbeaten, and he threw for multiple touchdowns for the ninth time in 10 games.

Honorable mention

Duke RB Nate Sheppard ran 16 times for 131 yards and two TDs, had 12 catches for 93 yards and completed 2 of 2 passes for 16 yards in a 36-25 loss at No. 5 Miami; Iowa State RB Aiden Flora ran 28 times for 216 yards and three touchdowns, caught four passes for 38 yards and completed a pass for 37 yards in a 41-13 win over Cincinnati; Indiana QB Grant Wilson threw for a career-high 305 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-13 win over Southern California; UCLA WR Aidan Mizell recorded career highs with six catches for 176 yards, including five for 157 in the first half, in a 22-14 win over Illinois; Utah RB Daniel Bray rushed for 197 yards, the highest total by a Utes player since 2019, and finished with 235 all-purpose yards against Arizona; Oregon QB Dylan Raiola passed for 341 yards and four touchdowns in 31-7 win over Michigan; Boise State freshman RB Rasean Jones caught 11 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns in a 46-41 win over Oregon State.

Six stats

— Iowa State's Flora took over the national rushing lead after his third 200-yard game raised his average to 133.5 per game.

— Louisville RB Keyjuan Brown is averaging 6.05 yards after contact per attempt, the highest mark among the 293 FBS running backs with at least 45 carries, according to PFF. He has gained 472 of his 597 rushing yards after contact.

— Bowling Green edge Myles Bradley has turned in three of the top four sack performances in the nation. He recorded five sacks — PFF credited him with six — against Kent State . He also has had games with five sacks and 4 1/2 and leads the nation with 14.

— Oregon State's Braden Atkinson, at 352.1 per game, is on track to post the second-highest passing yards average in four years behind Kyle McCord's 367.6 for Syracuse in 2024.

— Since its 33-20 loss to Miami on Sept. 18, Wake Forest has scored a nation-leading 343 points and averaged 49 per game while rolling off seven straight wins.

— Texas State has popped 53 plays of 40 yards or longer since the start of the 2025 season, 14 more than the next closest team.

AP voters: Aaron Beard, Maura Carey, Pat Graham, Stephen Hawkins, Mark Long, John Marshall, Michael Marot, Steve Megargee, Eric Olson and Eddie Pells.

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