AP Player of the Week: USC's Jayden Maiava passed for 286 yards and accounted for 3 TDs

The Associated Press national player of the week in football for Week 0 of the season:

Jayden Maiava, Southern California

Maiava started his second full season as the Trojans’ starter by completing 25 of 29 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-26 win over San Jose State. He also ran for a touchdown.

Maiava, tied at No. 2 with Matt Leinart for USC career leader in yards per attempt with 8.6, averaged 9.8 against San Jose State largely because of the emergence of Trent Mosley. The freshman caught seven of Maiava’s passes for 118 yards in his first college game.

Runner-up

Beau Pribula, Virginia. The fifth-year quarterback rushed for a career-best 110 yards, averaged 7.3 per carry and completed 9 of 11 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the Cavaliers' 34-8 win over North Carolina State.

Virginia is Pribula's third school in three seasons after stops at Penn State and Missouri. The fifth-year quarterback took over for Chandler Morris, who led the Cavaliers to an 11-3 record and the ACC championship game. He was the first quarterback to rush for 100 yards since Brennan Armstrong did it in the 2022 opener against Richmond.

Honorable mention

Memphis QB Marcus Stokes was 15 of 26 for 223 yards and two touchdowns and he ran for two more TDs in a 27-21 win at UNLV. Stokes played the previous three seasons at Division II West Florida. Memphis DL Elijah Kinsler recorded 2.5 of the Tigers’ six sacks and finished with eight tackles; Eastern Michigan QB Noah Kim was 27 for 38 for 279 yards and two touchdowns and he ran for a third in a 28-17 win over Sacramento State ; Eastern Michigan LB Zach Mowchan made 14 tackles, including a team-high seven solo stops, and had 1.5 tackles for loss; Stanford RB Micah Ford ran 25 times for 99 yards and scored his third touchdown on a 2-yard run with 1:41 to play to help the Cardinal rally after they nearly blew a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter to beat Hawaii 37-27 ; Stanford QB Davis Warren completed 22 of 34 passes for 310 yards and a touchdown; North Carolina DL Xavier Lewis had seven tackles (six solo), 4.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks in a 15-10 win over TCU in Dublin, Ireland.

Six stats

— North Dakota State's point total in a 33-7 win over Jacksonville State was the fourth-highest by a team playing its first game as a Bowl Subdivision member.

— The five teams that have lost in the annual season-opening game in Dublin — TCU is the latest — have gone on to have rocky years. Nebraska fired Scott Frost after three games in 2022 and finished 4-8; Navy went 5-7 in 2023; Florida State went 2-10 in 2024; and Kansas State started 1-3 and finished 6-6.

— Ousmane Kromah became Florida State's first 100-yard rusher since 2023, finishing with 115 in a 34-17 win over New Mexico State.

— No. 1 Ohio State owns the longest active winning streak in season openers. The Buckeyes have won 26 in a row entering their game against Ball State on Saturday.

— South Carolina State of the FCS set a school scoring record in its 87-0 win over Division II Savannah State on Saturday, the most points in a Division I game since Idaho State of the FCS routed the unaffiliated Lincoln University (California) 90-0 Sept. 20, 2025.

— Division II South Dakota Mines posted its first win over a Division I opponent Thursday with its 38-35 victory over Drake, which has appeared in the Championship Subdivision playoffs three straight years.

AP voters: Aaron Beard, Pat Graham, Stephen Hawkins, Mark Long, John Marshall, Michael Marot, Steve Megargee, Eric Olson, Eddie Pells, Dave Zelio.

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