Arizona State hockey players send letter to school president about teammate's collapse

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Seven members of Arizona State's hockey team have sent a letter to the school president calling for the coaching staff to be placed on administrative leave until an independent investigation into the collapse of a teammate is completed.

The letter sent to President Michael Crow through an attorney on Monday also contradicted some of the facts stated in Arizona State's initial probe into the collapse of Matthew Mayich during an outdoor workout on Aug. 20.

The players sent the letter anonymously through attorney Timothy J. Casey out of fear of retaliation. The letter said several other members of the team share their concerns and questions, but opted to not join the letter for fear of retaliation for speaking the truth.

“We are submitting this report anonymously because we fear retaliation from the coaching staff,” the letter said. “That fear is not directed at one person. The head coach and his assistant coaches were all on the field on August 20, all remain in their positions, and together they decide our playing time, scholarship levels, and roster status. No one has separated us from them since that morning.”

Mayich, a defenseman who was drafted by the St. Louis Blues, collapsed during an outdoor workout on the first day the NCAA allows teams to hold formal activities. He remains hospitalized and his family's attorney has said the 21-year-old is unlikely to recover after suffering exertional heat stroke that reduced flow of oxygen to his brain.

The Arizona State police department is investigating the incident and a report will be sent to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for independent review when completed.

Arizona State's initial report showed ASU hockey coaches were present during the workout, but plans for the training session were not submitted to the school.

The players' letter claims multiple parts of ASU exertional heat policy were not followed before and after Mayich collapsed, including progressive acclimatization to Arizona's heat, frequent rest periods and access to fluids whenever needed.

The letter said the workout was 75 minutes of constant exertion and only the players who did well at the task were allowed a break for liquids. Mayich was not among the players who were allowed to hydrate, it said.

The players called for the staff responsible for approving, conducting and supervising the session be placed on administrative leave and name an interim coaching staff. It also called for the investigation to be referred to an agency outside of the university.

“An interim staff would allow the investigation to be completed and the players to be heard, without asking players to put their scholarships, roster positions, and playing time at risk in order to be heard,” the letter said. “It is not fair to require that.”

The Blues drafted Mayich in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL draft, but he never signed an entry-level contract. The Stoney Creek, Ontario, native played four seasons with the Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League before playing at Clarkson University last season.

Mayich transferred to Arizona State for the upcoming season.

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