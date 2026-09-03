Arizona State kicks off coach Kenny Dillingham's fourth season at home against Morgan State

Morgan State at Arizona State, Saturday, 10 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Morgan State (2025)

Overall offense: 326.4 yards per game (91st in FCS)

Passing: 159.9 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 166.5 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (76th)

Overall defense: 351.2 yards allowed per game (42nd in FCS)

Passing: 215.1 yards allowed per game (65th)

Rushing: 136.3 yards allowed per game (39th)

Scoring: 26.6 points allowed per game (66th)

Arizona State (2025)

Overall offense: 417.3 yards per game (30th in FBS)

Passing: 223.3 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 193.6 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 25.8 points per game (80th)

Overall defense: 357.5 yards per game (57th)

Passing: 233.5 yards allowed (94th)

Rushing: 124.0 yards allowed (31st)

Scoring: 24.5 points allowed (65th)

Team leaders

Morgan State (2025)

Passing: Cameron Edge, threw for 167 yards and a TD with an INT on 13-of-19 passing against North Carolina A&T.

Rushing: Jordan Barnett, rushed for 114 yards and a TD on 12 carries.

Receiving: Justin Perry, caught 5 passes for 56 yards.

Arizona State (2025)

Passing: Cutter Boley, threw for 2,489 yards, 17 TDs, 16 INTs on 63.3 completion percentage at Kentucky.

Rushing: Kyson Brown, 106 yards on 18 carries.

Receiving: Omarion Miller, 45 catches for 808 yards and 8 TDs at Colorado.

Last game

Morgan State beat North Carolina A&T 17-7 last Saturday.

Arizona State lost 42-39 to Duke in the Sun Bowl.

Next game

Morgan State hosts Virginia-Lynchburg on Sept. 12. Arizona State plays at No. 8 Texas A&M on Sept. 12.

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