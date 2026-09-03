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Arizona State kicks off coach Kenny Dillingham's fourth season at home against Morgan State

Morgan State faces Arizona State; one team enters after a win, the other a recent loss

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Arizona State kicks off coach Kenny Dillingham's 4th season at home against Morgan State
Arizona State kicks off coach Kenny Dillingham's 4th season at home against Morgan State

Morgan State at Arizona State, Saturday, 10 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Morgan State (2025)

Overall offense: 326.4 yards per game (91st in FCS)

Passing: 159.9 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 166.5 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (76th)

Overall defense: 351.2 yards allowed per game (42nd in FCS)

Passing: 215.1 yards allowed per game (65th)

Rushing: 136.3 yards allowed per game (39th)

Scoring: 26.6 points allowed per game (66th)

Arizona State (2025)

Overall offense: 417.3 yards per game (30th in FBS)

Passing: 223.3 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 193.6 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 25.8 points per game (80th)

Overall defense: 357.5 yards per game (57th)

Passing: 233.5 yards allowed (94th)

Rushing: 124.0 yards allowed (31st)

Scoring: 24.5 points allowed (65th)

Team leaders

Morgan State (2025)

Passing: Cameron Edge, threw for 167 yards and a TD with an INT on 13-of-19 passing against North Carolina A&T.

Rushing: Jordan Barnett, rushed for 114 yards and a TD on 12 carries.

Receiving: Justin Perry, caught 5 passes for 56 yards.

Arizona State (2025)

Passing: Cutter Boley, threw for 2,489 yards, 17 TDs, 16 INTs on 63.3 completion percentage at Kentucky.

Rushing: Kyson Brown, 106 yards on 18 carries.

Receiving: Omarion Miller, 45 catches for 808 yards and 8 TDs at Colorado.

Last game

Morgan State beat North Carolina A&T 17-7 last Saturday.

Arizona State lost 42-39 to Duke in the Sun Bowl.

Next game

Morgan State hosts Virginia-Lynchburg on Sept. 12. Arizona State plays at No. 8 Texas A&M on Sept. 12.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.

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