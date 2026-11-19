The town of Marana has approved a business license for Management & Training Corporation, or MTC, to run an immigration detention center in a former state prison.

The business license, issued on Nov. 18, lifts a final bureaucratic roadblock before the center could become operational.

“Following its review of the application and the information provided, the Town determined that there were no grounds under applicable Town Code provisions to deny the business license,” Marana communications manager Vic Hathaway said in an email to Arizona Luminaria. “Accordingly, the Town proceeded in accordance with its established business licensing process.”

Hathaway also told Luminaria that there were no open building permits for the detention center: a demolition permit had been review and issued, and an electrical permit had been canceled. The federal government has said it aims to nearly triple the Marana ICE detention capacity.

PRICE, or Pima Resists ICE, the community organizing group opposing the detention center, said in a statement Thursday they were outraged and deeply disappointed to see Marana issue a business license to MTC. “The Town of Marana, therefore, has utterly failed in their responsibility to conduct due diligence and abide by their own Code to protect its citizens. PRICE, however, will continue to oppose the ICE camp,” organizer Bennett Burke said.

To grant MTC the business license, the town requested additional information regarding a 2023 Prison Rape Elimination Act, or PREA audit, during which the company had said there were no reports of sexual abuse, but state records showed otherwise.

“The Town requests that Management & Training Corporation submit a written statement to the Town with an explanation regarding the apparent inconsistency between the ADOC reports and the 2023 PREA audit report,” finance director and license inspector Yiannis Kalaitzidis wrote in an Oct. 28 letter to the company, which the town shared with Arizona Luminaria.

MTC’s history of not reporting sexual abuse allegations was detailed in a recent investigation by Lookout and the Intercept, and the issue was raised by organizers as one of their concerns about the reopening of a detention facility in Marana. They also noted that Former Gov. Doug Ducey terminated MTC’s contract to run another state prison following a 2015 riot in the facility.

“It is unquestionable that this corporation has violated multiple of the standards for a business license in the town of Marana,” Caroline Isaacs, executive director of Just Communities Arizona, told Arizona Luminaria in October.

In response, MTC said the sexual assault allegation reported to the state was not included in the time frame that would have been covered by the PREA report.

“Because both the allegation and the resulting investigation occurred prior to the audit review period, and consistent with audit reporting requirements, they were not included in the documentation submitted to the auditor as part of the October 2023 PREA audit,” wrote Mary Calvin, senior vice president of finance & CFO of MTC in an Oct. 30 response.

In another letter, Calvin wrote on Nov. 9, “of the three allegations identified in the article, only one was mistakenly omitted from the information provided to the auditor.”

MTC signed a contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in September to operate the Marana facility despite months of ongoing opposition from community members.

In an email shared at the end of September, the company said it aimed to reopen the former prison as an immigration detention center in the next 60 days.

This story was originally published by Arizona Luminaria and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.