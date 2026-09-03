Arkansas hosts FCS North Alabama in season opener

North Alabama at Arkansas, Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET

How to watch: SEC Network

Key Stats

Arkansas (2025)

Overall offense: 454.8 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 262.9 yards per game (30th)

Rushing: 192.9 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 32.9 points per game (23rd)

Overall defense: 425.2 yards allowed per game (122nd)

Passing: 239.3 yards allowed per game (104th)

Rushing: 185.9 yards allowed per game (116th)

Scoring: 33.8 points allowed per game (129th)

North Alabama (2025)

Overall offense: 353.6 yards per game (67th in FCS)

Passing: 187.9 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 165.7 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 25.3 points per game (62nd)

Overall defense: 464.2 yards per game (121st)

Passing: 285.3 yards allowed per game (126th)

Rushing: 178.8 yards allowed per game (91st)

Scoring: 39.2 points allowed per game (120th)

Team Leaders

Arkansas (2025)

Passing: Taylen Green, 2,714 yards, 19 TDs, 11 INTs, 60.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Mike Washington, 1,070 yards on 167 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: O'Mega Blake, 769 yards on 58 catches, 5 TDs

North Alabama (2025)

Passing: Destin Wade, 1,188 yards, 10 TD, 4 INTs, 51.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Jayvian Allen, 750 yards on 151 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Tanaka Scott, 528 yards on 28 catches, 4 TD

Last game

Arkansas finished last season on a 10-game losing streak, falling in its finale to Missouri, 31-17. North Alabama lost its final game to Southern Utah, 36-34, in double-overtime

Next game

Arkansas plays at No. 21 Utah on Sept. 12. North Alabama plays at Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 12.

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