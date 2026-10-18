Arkansas snaps 14-game SEC skid with 31-21 road win over Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Miguel Mitchell and Joker Johnson each had an interception to help Arkansas beat Vanderbilt 31-21 on Saturday night and snap the Razorbacks' 14-game Southeastern Conference losing streak.

Jared Curtis drove Vanderbilt to the Arkansas 29 with 3:46 left in the game, but Mitchell picked off his pass attempt on second-and-12. Max Gilbert then kicked a 39-yard field on the ensuing series to help seal it for the Razorbacks, who won its first SEC game since 2024.

During the first quarter, Johnson provided the initial spark for Arkansas (3-4, 1-3) with a 25-yard pick-6.

The Razorbacks' run game lifted them throughout, amassing 187 yards. Cam Settles ran for 45 yards and two scores. Quarterback KJ Jackson finished with 58 yards rushing, and his 8-yard touchdown run gave the Razorbacks a 21-14 lead early in the third quarter.

Jackson completed 21 of 31 passes for 251 yards.

Curtis was 19-of-31 passing for 274 yards. Sedrick Alexander and Makhilyn Young each had a touchdown run for the Commodores.

The t

akeaway

Arkansas: The Razorbacks ran the ball efficiently and their scores were timely. They spread the running game among five rushers, and answered each time Vanderbilt scored a touchdown.

Vanderbilt: The defense was highly touted coming into the season, but has been disappointing the last two games defending the rush. Against Ole Miss, the Commodores allowed 196 yards rushing and 170 against Arkansas. If the Commodores want to be more competitive in SEC play, they have to stop the run.

Up next

Arkansas: Has a bye week before facing No. 13 Missouri at home on Oct. 31.

Vanderbilt: Visits No. 15 Kentucky on Saturday.

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