Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka forced off early with apparent leg injury against Bayern Munich

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bukayo Saka was injured and substituted in the 10th minute of Arsenal's Champions League game against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The England forward went down in pain, holding his left leg after playing the ball early in the match at the Allianz Stadium.

Video replays appeared to show Saka reaching for his thigh and after being assessed by Arsenal's medical staff he was taken off and replaced by Eberechi Eze.

Saka has suffered a slew of injuries in recent years, including issues with his hamstring and Achilles last season.

Eze made a scoring impact by putting Arsenal 1-0 up in the 25th minute, but Alphonso Davies leveled 10 minutes later.

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