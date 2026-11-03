As trade winds swirl for Colts, they sign Adetomiwa Adebawore to a 2-year extension, AP source says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts retained one of their key young players on Tuesday by signing fourth-year defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore to a two-year contract, the team announced.

The two-year deal is worth $35 million and includes $22.5 million in guaranteed money and a $13 million signing bonus, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person requested anonymity because the Colts didn't make the contract terms public.

The move is a stark contrast to what's been happening lately in Indy (2-6). With the playoffs looking like more of a longshot after losing four straight and 13 of 15 going back to last season, team co-owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon has started looking beyond the 2026 season.

Two weeks ago, she fired general manager Chris Ballard.

Last week, she traded two longtime locker room stalwarts — Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson and Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner — to NFC West teams to add draft picks as the team embarks on a major overhaul without a first-round selection next season. That pick belongs to the New York Jets as part of last year's deal for All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner.

This week, trade speculation has centered around receiver Josh Downs, who has requested to be dealt, and Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor, who has not. Taylor is considered the top running back on the market before next Tuesday's trade deadline.

But amid the debate over so much midseason wheeling and dealing, Adebawore has cashed in on a perfectly timed breakout season.

He has made two starts and appeared in all eight games this season and has already matched his career with four sacks. The 25-year-old also has 19 tackles and four tackles for loss.

And with Buckner back in San Francisco, where he started his NFL career, Adebawore's stats — and playing time — are expected to increase.

The deal means Indy has retained a key interior defensive lineman for two more seasons.

“Tomi (Adebawore) is like a lot of guys on our defense right now, doing a good job with all the extra work we’re putting in and it’s showing,” defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said Tuesday before the deal was confirmed. "Tomi has always been a high-motor guy. He’s been a great player on special teams and has certainly taken the next step at defensive tackle. He’s such a great human, a great football player. We're going to continue to use him even more.”

The 6-foot, 282-pound Adebawore was a fourth-round pick, No. 110 overall, out of Northwestern in 2023. He appeared in 26 games during his first two seasons in the league but had only 12 total tackles, four of those for loss and 2 1/2 sacks during that time.

Last season, he started seven games while appearing in all 17. He finished with 36 tackles and four sacks.

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