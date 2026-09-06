Assailant lunged at Democratic candidate for Ohio governor at fair, campaign says

WASHINGTON (AP) — An armed assailant lunged at the Democratic candidate for Ohio governor, Amy Acton , on Sunday during a campaign stop at the Canfield Fair, injuring several people, campaign officials said.

The suspect knocked volunteers to the ground and was arrested with “multiple weapons,” Mahoning County Democratic Party chairman Chris Anderson said in a statement.

Acton was not injured, but campaign officials said multiple people were hurt.

She is “grateful for the swift and decisive action of law enforcement and are praying for the recovery of those injured. This kind of violence has no place in Ohio. Dr. Acton will always stand up to the chaos, hate and vitriol that pits us against one another,” said Addie Bullock, communications director for the campaign.

Acton is facing Republican Vivek Ramaswamy , who has parlayed his national name recognition, tech industry connections and alliance with President Donald Trump into a record fundraising haul that he is tapping for advertising spots aimed at the November election. He is using campaign rallies and advertising to criticize Acton, the state’s former public health director.

Ramaswamy called the incident Sunday unacceptable.

“Candidates should be able to meet with voters without having to worry about threats or violence. What happened today is completely unacceptable and has no place in politics, and we hope hope that no one was hurt,” Ramaswamy’s communications director, Connie Luck, said in a statement Sunday.

The fairground’s police department referred inquiries to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department, which didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment. The Ohio State Highway Patrol didn’t immediately respond to a request for information.

Associated Press writer Ryan J. Foley contributed to this report.