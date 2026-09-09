Athletics prospects Leo De Vries and Jamie Arnold out indefinitely after injuries

Two of the Athletics ' top prospects, infielder Leo De Vries and pitcher Jamie Arnold, are out indefinitely with injuries.

De Vries, baseball's No. 2 prospect according to MLB.com, will undergo surgery on his right shoulder on Monday in Arlington, Texas. The 19-year-old, who was acquired last season when the A's traded closer Mason Miller to San Diego, was hitting .290 with 13 home runs, 55 RBIs and 34 stolen bases at Double-A Midland, Texas.

Arnold, drafted 11th overall last year out of Florida State, took a line drive to his face Tuesday night while pitching for Triple-A Las Vegas. He has fractures to his intra-orbital and maxillary sinus. Arnold was promoted Sept. 1 and is 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA.

“Considering he took a ball to the face at 107mph, he’s doing well,” Arnold's mother, Dawn, posted on social media . “Has a few broken bones on his left side cheek and a corneal abrasion, but could’ve been so much worse.”

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