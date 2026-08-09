Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson sets MLB record by going 111 straight games without an error

BOSTON (AP) — Jacob Wilson’s father will be very proud. All that work on the Little League fields on up has paid off.

Wilson set an MLB record for his position, playing his 111th consecutive errorless game at shortstop for the Athletics and surpassing the Baltimore Orioles’ Mike Bordick, who went 110 games in 2002. Wilson last made an error on July 6, 2025, in a game against San Francisco.

Jack Wilson, a 12-year major leaguer who also played shortstop, instilled in his son that defense comes first.

“He’s a very defensive-first guy for me growing up by teaching me defense first before the hitting side of things and making sure you’re always prepared to play defense every day,” said Wilson in the corner of a loud clubhouse after the Athletics beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Sunday at Fenway Park, ending a 12-series losing skid.

Like any day he plays short, the 24-year-old Wilson was out taking grounders with many of his teammates about two hours before the start of the game.

“I do that every day that I’m playing short,” he said. “The DH days I try to stay off my feet as much as I can, but every day I’m playing short I’m taking ground balls no matter what. You need to get as much work on the field, ground balls-wise as you can.”

On Sunday, he had five plays in the field; two pops, with one in which second baseman Jeff McNeil collided with him on an infield fly, two grounders and the middleman on a 4-6-3 double play. One of the grounders was hit deep into the hole by Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilson made a long throw to first.

Starting pitcher J.T. Ginn sees the work.

“It’s pretty amazing the way he prepares and works,” Ginn said. “That stuff doesn’t come by chance. He’s a great worker. He’s put a lot of time into his defense.”

The work paid off and he knows it’s a good message for Little Leaguers across the country.

“Yes, get a lot of work in,” Wilson said, smiling.

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