Attackers open fire and kill 7 on a small passenger bus in Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — At least seven people were killed late Wednesday when attackers opened fire on a small passenger bus in northwestern Syria, state media reported.

Four people were wounded in the gun attack near the Masyaf Bridge in the western Syrian province of Homs late Wednesday, state-run SANA news agency reported.

The motive was not immediately clear and no group claimed responsibility. Syrian authorities did not name any individuals or groups as suspects.

The victims were employees from a company returning home from work, authorities said.

First-responders transported the victims to hospitals around the city of Homs as security forces began investigating the scene of attack, where blood stains and broken glass were visible inside the bus.

“We view this cowardly attack as an attempt to undermine the security of Homs and destabilize the security we have worked to consolidate through various measures across the governorate,” Homs Internal Security Forces Commander Brigadier General Bassem Mohammad Shaaban told SANA.

Syrian authorities are struggling to maintain security after more than 13 years of war and the downfall of the Assad dynasty in late 2024.

While authorities said they have foiled numerous planned attacks and activity by armed cells, there still have been deadly shootings and explosions in the capital Damascus and elsewhere.