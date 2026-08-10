Austin Hays hits pinch, 2-run home run in his first at-bat with the Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — It took Austin Hays just four pitches to show the San Diego Padres they made the right decision to sign him as a free agent.

Hays hit a pinch, two-run home run in his first at-bat with the Padres to cap San Diego's four-homer game in a 7-2 win against the AL West-leading Houston Astros on Sunday night.

He was signed earlier in the day and resumed a season that's seen him play only 13 games because of various leg injuries. He was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Hays drove a 2-1 pitch from lefty Bryan King and pumped his fists as the ball sailed into the left-field corner. His teammates raised their arms in celebration in the dugout.

“I've been feeling good in Triple-A for the past month, so I’ve been waiting to do that up here,” the 31-year-old Hays said. “It was a good feeling. I let out a lot of excitement there on that swing. It was a long road for me to get back this year. It was a battle, but I’m feeling good right now, and I was able to put a good swing on the ball on my first night here, so, it’s a good feeling.”

His big swing allowed All-Star closer Mason Miller to have the night off.

“He told me afterward, ‘You’re my favorite player,' ” Hays said. “I think he was glad to be able to have a night where he wasn't going to go out there let it rip for 15 pitches.”

That was exactly why the Padres, who are one game out of the NL's third wild-card spot, signed Hays.

“We’ve been missing that, that right-handed bat off the bench that we could throw in for a pinch-hit, with (Luis) Rengifo playing as much as he can," manager Craig Stammen said. "And, you know, that’s a good way to get in good with your teammates and your coaching staff, to homer on your first pinch-hit at-bat, which is not easy to do, but, you know, great swing by him and welcome to the Padres, Austin Hayes.”

Stammen said the situation was perfect for Hays.

“I talked to him when I walked in this morning and said, ‘Hey, if they bring a lefty in you’re going to be pinch-hitting for one of our lefty hitters and be ready for that,' “ Stammen said. ”As the week goes, he’ll probably get some starts but that’s kind of the spot, he’s on the roster for that opportunity. When they bring a lefty in and we’ve got some of our lefties up, that we’d rather have a righty hitting, he can be someone with some pop off the bench and take a good at-bat.”

Hays said he was ready for the situation.

“Around the fourth or fifth, you’re looking out there. They've got quite a few lefties in their bullpen. So it was a close game. I saw where the lineup was, and thought, ”I've got a shot here.' I saw him stand up and I was ready to go up there and take some hacks."

Fernando Tatis Jr., who hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the fourth inning, said Hays' homer was “Huge. Coming in with the right step. I'm happy for him. He's definitely going to help us in the long run.”

Hays has been sidelined much of this season by hamstring and calf injuries and played in only 12 games with the White Sox.

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