COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Austin Simmons threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns, Donovan Olugbode caught five passes for 105 yards and two of the scores, and Missouri beat No. 17 Kentucky 28-14 on Saturday night.

Cayden Lee added six catches for 61 yards for the Tigers (7-4, 4-4 SEC), who had lost two straight and three of their last four.

Kenny Minchey was 27 of 43 for 288 yards and threw two interceptions for the Wildcats (7-4, 5-4, No. 16 CFP), who have lost three straight after a 6-1 start. Willie Rodriguez had eight receptions for 93 yards while Jovantae Barnes had a touchdown run.

Kentucky was driving with about five minutes remaining when Daeden Hopkins punched the ball out of Barnes’ hands at the Missouri 15, and Robert Woodyard was there to pick it up. Santana Banner added an interception a few minutes later to put the game away.

After losing seven of eight in the series, the Tigers have beaten the Wildcats in back-to-back games.

The Tigers took an early 7-3 lead on Olugbode's touchdown reception, the first of three straight TD tosses by Simmons that hit three different receivers. He found Jude James from 23 yards out for his first career touchdown reception, capping a 94-yard drive that made it 14-3, and then hit Naeshaun Montgomery from 41 yards out early in the third quarter to extend the lead.

The Wildcats tacked on a field goal later in the third quarter, but the Tigers answered with Olugbode's 60-yard TD reception.

Kentucky tried to rally in the fourth quarter, and Barnes scored from 2 yards out before hauling in a pass from Minchey for a 2-point conversion, cutting the lead to 28-14 with 13:23 left in the game. But the Wildcats proceeded to fumble the ball away, then throw an interception, allowing Missouri to hold on for the victory.

The Tigers have won at least seven games in four straight seasons under coach Eli Drinkwitz.

The takeaway

Kentucky: An inability to finish drives cost the Wildcats a chance at stay in contention for the College Football Playoffs. Barnes’ TD snapped a streak of nine straight drives without a touchdown dating back to last Saturday’s loss to Florida.

Missouri: The Tigers improved to 2-4 when being outgained by their opponent after surrendering 428 yards of offense.

Up next

Kentucky plays No. 21 Louisville next Saturday.

Missouri plays Oklahoma next Saturday.

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