MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner won’t compete in the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2027 at Melbourne Park while he recovers from recent right knee surgery, Australian Open officials said Thursday.

“We’ve been in regular touch with Jannik’s team and they’ve confirmed he won’t be joining us for the AO in January following his recent surgery,” Tennis Australia chief executive Andrew Abdo said in a statement to The Associated Press.

“Jannik loves competing here in Melbourne and is looking forward to returning for AO 2028. We wish him all the very best with his recovery and look forward to seeing him back on court soon.”

On Tuesday, the Italian tennis star said he had undergone a “minor” operation on his bothersome right knee after it didn't respond well to other treatments.

Sinner hasn’t played since defending his Wimbledon title in July for his fifth Grand Slam singles title, and he recently lost the No. 1 ranking to Alexander Zverev .

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