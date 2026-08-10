Authorities ID the officer who fatally shot a Black man on a bike in Madison, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Investigators on Monday released the name of the Madison police officer who shot and killed a 38-year-old Black man in July — a shooting that was captured on video and sparked protests that put Wisconsin's capital city on edge over how authorities treat people of color.

Kiel Baitinger-Peterson, a white officer with nearly 11 years' experience in law enforcement, fired the shots that killed Corey Ruiz on July 22, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement. Baitinger-Peterson was one of four officers who surrounded Ruiz, who was on a bike, in response to calls about someone who was checking out parked cars and an alleged burglary attempt, police said.

The shooting sparked days of protests and calls from the Black community for Madison to address racial justice issues.

Baitinger-Peterson did not reply to an email seeking comment.

He and the other three officers who interacted with Ruiz that day have been placed on paid administrative leave while the state investigates the shooting.

There is no timeline for when the state Justice Department investigation will conclude. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne will review the findings before deciding whether to file charges against Baitinger-Peterson.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Ruiz's family, has called for the officer to be charged.

Jim Palmer, executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, which is the state's largest police union and represents Madison officers, said he had concerns now that the officer had been publicly identified.

“I am deeply concerned for the safety and privacy of him, his family, and the other officers involved," Palmer said.

He said those concerns are being taken seriously and “appropriate precautions” are in place.

“I urge everyone to allow the investigation to proceed and to refrain from prejudging the officers or placing them and their families at further risk,” Palmer said.

While bystanders captured the confrontation on video, there is no body camera footage because Madison police officers don't wear them.

The state Justice Department said two officers attempted to use a Taser on Ruiz but weren't successful. Ruiz “brandished a knife and injured” Baitinger-Peterson, it said. Law enforcement agencies haven't divulged the extent of the officer's injuries. They did release an image of a fixed-blade knife that was recovered at the scene.

The protests over the shooting led to several nearby community events being canceled or postponed.