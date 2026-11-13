Avalanche stars MacKinnon and Makar both sidelined by injuries in 2nd period against Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Avalanche’s top two stars, forward Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar, have both been ruled out after getting hurt in the second period of Colorado’s game at Ottawa on Thursday night.

The team said both sustained lower-body injuries.

MacKinnon, who’s 30 points in 19 games ranked fifth in the NHL entering Thursday, left with 8:15 remaining in the period. He went down to his knees holding his right hip after being shoved by Artem Zub while the two battled for the puck.

Makar left favoring his right leg in what appeared to be a non-contact injury. Makar is a two-time Norris Trophy-winner as the NHL’s top defenseman and entered Thursday ranking third among blue-liners with 23 points in 18 games.

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