PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Deni Avdija scored 33 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 116-111 win over the San Antonio Spurs in both teams’ third NBA Cup matchup of the group stage on Wednesday.

Damian Lillard added 29 points for the Blazers (12-6) to go along with 16 from Sidy Cissoko. Jrue Holiday had 11 points off the bench while Scoot Henderson had 10.

Victor Wembanyama led all scorers with 44 points on 17 of 30 shooting for the Spurs (16-4), along with 16 rebounds and two blocks. Stephon Castle added 20 points, six rebounds and nine assists, while Devin Vassell had 18 points.

The win keeps the Blazers alive for a wild-card spot in the knockout round, where they’re now 2-1 in group play with a +7 point differential. San Antonio leads their group with a differential of +48. Both teams play their final group-stage matchup on Friday.

Up next

Spurs: At Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Trail Blazers: Host Golden State at on Friday night.

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