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Bachmeier leads winning drive, No. 8 BYU outlasts No. 2 Notre Dame 28-24

The home team secured a narrow football victory; the defense stopped a final scoring drive at the goal line

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Bachmeier leads winning drive, No. 8 BYU outlasts No. 2 Notre Dame 28-24
Bachmeier leads winning drive, No. 8 BYU outlasts No. 2 Notre Dame 28-24

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Bear Bachmeier threw a go-ahead touchdown pass with 1:47 left and then No. 8 BYU stopped No. 2 Notre Dame at the goal line to preserve a riveting 28-24 victory Saturday night.

Bachmeier ran for two TDs, caught another and had 224 yards passing to help the Cougars (6-0) beat the Irish for the first time since 2004. Preston Rex added 66 yards on 10 carries to help BYU start 6-0 for the third consecutive season.

After Bachmeier's go-ahead score, CJ Carr completed several clutch passes to drive the Irish (6-1) into Cougar territory, including a fourth-down pass to Micah Gilbert that put Notre Dame at the BYU 9 with four seconds left. His final pass fell incomplete in the end zone.

The Irish cut an 11-point halftime deficit to five going into the fourth quarter after scoring field goals following a muffed punt return and a failed fake punt by the Cougars. Jonaz Walton plowed across the goal line on a 3-yard run to put Notre Dame in front with 9:31 left.

Bachmeier led BYU into Notre Dame territory, but Jayden Sanders picked off a pass at the Irish 15 with 8:05 remaining.

After the Cougars forced a 3-and-out, Bachmeier drove BYU 55 yards in 10 plays and found Walker Lyons on a go-ahead 6-yard grab with 1:47 left.

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