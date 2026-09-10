Baker Mayfield’s Week 1 success meets Joe Burrow’s September urgency in Cincinnati

Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay have gotten off to fast starts over the past three seasons.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals want to change that when they host the Buccaneers on Sunday.

While Mayfield is 3-0 in Week 1 since coming to Tampa Bay in 2023, Burrow and the Bengals have often stumbled out of the gate.

Cincinnati is 2-4 in openers since Burrow was the top overall pick in the 2020 draft. It appeared as if the tide was reversed last year when the Bengals won their first two games for the first time since 2018, only to go into a tailspin after Burrow missed nine games because of a turf toe injury.

The Bengals are 9-12-1 overall in September since 2020, which has increased the franchise quarterback’s urgency after missing the playoffs the past three seasons.

“I would say I’m more excited this year than I’ve been in a long time. I’ve always been excited to play, but this year I’m excited to watch, too. I’m just really excited to see our guys go make it happen,” Burrow said on Wednesday.

Mayfield has thrown nine touchdowns with no interceptions and has a 114.5 passer rating in Week 1 games during his Tampa Bay tenure. The Buccaneers — who are looking to bounce back after finishing 8-9 last season — are 9-3 in September in the past three seasons.

The nine-year veteran is also mostly free of distractions after signing a $165 million, three-year extension that keeps him with the Buccaneers through 2029.

“I think when it comes to just being able to finish the season the right way, we’ve had hot starts and lulls in the middle of the year, being able to put it all together and be consistent. And that’s not just for me, but for our team. As the leader, I have to do that, and I have to demand that of myself every day before I can demand it of my teammates,” Mayfield said.

“We started out winning a lot of close ballgames last year early on, but didn’t make those plays toward the end of the year that we needed to. And so that goes with consistency.”

Mayfield will be facing a new-look Bengals defense that features Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, and Boye Mafe on the defensive line as well as Bryan Cook at safety.

Need to know

Tampa Bay (8-9) at Cincinnati (6-11)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

Latest odds: Bengals by 3 1/2

Last meeting: Bengals beat Buccaneers 34-23 on Dec. 18, 2022, in Tampa Bay

Series record: Buccaneers lead 7-6

Matchup to watch

Bengals defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence against Buccaneers offensive line. Lawrence makes his Cincinnati debut after an offseason trade with the New York Giants. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, he has been double-teamed on 59.1% of pass rushes over the past two seasons, the highest rate among defensive players. Tampa Bay allowed a QB hit on 11% of pass attempts last season, the lowest rate in the league.

Stats and stuff

— The Bengals have won the past three meetings, but Tampa Bay has a 5-3 edge on games played in Cincinnati.

— Bengals WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins rank first among NFL teammates in catches (842), receiving yards (11,370), and receiving TDs (93) since their first season together in 2021.

— Cincinnati RB Chase Brown had a career-high 1,456 scrimmage yards (1,019 rush, 437 receiving) last season and tied his career high with 11 touchdowns.

— Bengals LB Demetrius Knight ranked second last season among rookies with 106 tackles.

— Kenny Gainwell will make his Tampa Bay debut. He was the only running back to reach 1,000 scrimmage yards last year with fewer than 200 touches (1,023 yards on 187 carries/receptions with Pittsburgh).

— Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka was second among 2025 rookies in receiving yards (938) and yards after catch (335), while tying for second in receiving touchdowns (six).

— Tampa Bay’s defense allowed a league-high 16 TDs of at least 20 yards last season.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here