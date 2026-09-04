Balogun omitted from Monaco's Conference League squad and will also miss PSG game

U.S. striker Folarin Balogun has been left out of Monaco’s squad for the Conference League amid uncertainty over his future after the collapse of his proposed transfer to Everton this week.

Balogun also will miss Monaco’s match at Paris Saint-Germain in the French league on Friday after being omitted from the group traveling up to the capital.

Monaco said Balogun was back in group training. He hasn’t featured in any of the team’s four games so far this season.

The American striker was close to joining Everton for a reported 40 million pounds ($54 million) on Tuesday — the last day of the summer transfer window for most leagues in Europe — but opted to pull out of a deal because he felt uncomfortable that the English club raised doubts about his health in a medical examination, Monaco sporting director Thiago Scuro said.

Monaco is under pressure to sell Balogun, or another of its top players, because the club needs to generate money to comply with the French league’s financial rules.

Scuro said it was still possible Monaco sells the New York-born striker to a league where the transfer window remains open.

One such option is Saudi Arabia, where the window closes on Oct. 12.

Monaco begins the league phase of the Conference League on Oct. 15 and Balogun’s name did not appear on the club's provided squad list published by UEFA late Thursday.

Included on the list was Japan attacking midfielder Takumi Minamino, who is back after eight months out with a torn ACL in his left knee that forced him to miss the World Cup.

Minamino is also in Monaco's squad for the trip to PSG — a game Balogun will miss.

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