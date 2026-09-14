Baltimore's offense looked terrific in the opener, but injuries at wide receiver are concerning

Lamar Jackson dropped back on third-and-16, and as the pocket collapsed, he somehow ducked between a couple of pass rushers before finding a running lane and taking off for the first down.

“Playing football,” the two-time NFL MVP said. “Just playing football.”

From the start, it was clear that the engine of Baltimore's offense was back. By the time the game was over, Jackson and the Ravens had amassed 506 total yards, making Jesse Minter a winner in his head coaching debut, 41-23 over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Jackson threw for 324 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score, looking as spry as Baltimore had hoped after an injury-plagued 2025. The only real downers for the Ravens: a slew of offensive line penalties and two potentially problematic injuries to the receiving corps.

“I think the confidence grows when you prepare well,” Minter said. "We put a lot of time over these last couple of weeks into this game plan, with it being the opener and the extra time that you have. So, you want to see the preparation pay off, and I felt like it really did in all three phases.”

For a little while, Zay Flowers appeared headed toward an all-time great receiving day. He had a 49-yard catch-and-run on Baltimore's first offensive play that set the Ravens up at the 2. His 54-yard touchdown reception made the score 21-6. After five possessions, he had five catches for 150 yards — but his day was also done because of hamstring issues.

Rookie Ja’Kobi Lane had a touchdown catch wiped out by a penalty, and he ultimately left with a wrist injury.

What's working

The usual names produced in a big way. In addition to Jackson's work at quarterback, Derrick Henry ran for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Flowers was brilliant when he was in the game, and Mark Andrews had four catches.

The Ravens looked extremely well prepared on offense under new coordinator Declan Doyle.

“We have so many gifted players,” Andrews said. "So many tools at his disposal, and he is using them. It is just so much fun, and we are going to continue to get better and focus and make big plays.”

What needs help

The Ravens committed 10 penalties for 86 yards, almost all on offense. A hold on new center Jovaughn Gwyn took a touchdown off the board. Rookie Vega Ioane, a first-round draft pick, was called for holding twice in the first half.

Stock up

After a shaky preseason that led the Ravens to bring in some competition, Tyler Loop made field goals of 57 and 45 yards Sunday. The former was a career long.

“Obviously, you have to make kicks and things like that, and in the preseason, he had a couple of mishaps,” Minter said. "But just the work ethic and the trust in the process in so many different things that he’s been working on, I expected nothing less. I am really happy for him that he performed that way today.”

Stock down

Baltimore was solid defensively at times and forced two turnovers, but the Ravens allowed 102 yards rushing on 20 carries. Minter will surely see room for improvement.

Injuries

Devontez Walker (groin) was inactive, and with Flowers and Lane injured the wide receiving group was pretty depleted by game's end. Practice squad elevation Chris Moore contributed on kick returns and with a 53-yard catch, but Baltimore could have issues if it is without Flowers next weekend.

Key number

This was the first time in franchise history the Ravens had a 300-yard passer, a 150-yard receiver and a 100-yard rusher in the same game.

Next steps

Baltimore plays its home opener this weekend against New Orleans. The Saints lost 31-30 at Detroit in overtime in Week 1.

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